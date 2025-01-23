Poetry Day 23

Previous
i carry your heart with me(i carry it in
my heart)i am never without it(anywhere
i go you go,my dear;and whatever is done
by only me is your doing,my darling)
i fear
no fate(for you are my fate,my sweet)i want
no world(for beautiful you are my world,my true)
and it's you are whatever a moon has always meant
and whatever a sun will always sing is you

here is the deepest secret nobody knows
(here is the root of the root and the bud of the bud
and the sky of the sky of a tree called life;which grows
higher than soul can hope or mind can hide)
and this is the wonder that's keeping the stars apart

i carry your heart(i carry it in my heart)

e. e. cummings (1894-1964)

The lack of capitals or proper punctuation was a feature of the work of E. E. Cummings, though it can make it slightly harder to read methinks. Two dear friends used this as part of their wedding vows and I think of them whenever I read it. This is a new edit from a shot I took on their wedding day.
