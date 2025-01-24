Previous
Poetry Day 24 by casablanca
24 / 365

Poetry Day 24

"Drinking"

The thirsty earth soaks up the rain
And drinks and gapes for drink again;
The plants suck in the earth, and are
With constant drinking fresh and fair;
The sea itself (which one would think
Should have but little need of drink)
Drinks ten thousand rivers up,
So fill'd that they o'erflow the cup.
The busy Sun (and one would guess
By's drunken fiery face no less)
Drinks up the sea, and when h'as done,
The Moon and Stars drink up the Sun:
They drink and dance by their own light,
They drink and revel all the night:
Nothing in Nature's sober found,
But an eternal health goes round.
Fill up the bowl then, fill it high,
FIll all the glasses there - for why
Should every creature drink but I?
Why, man of morals, tell me why?

Abraham Cowley (1618-1667)
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
January 24th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely poem and a delightful image. I will be having one of those with my (early) haggis tonight!
January 24th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann Happy Burns Night minus one! Enjoy it. I love haggis :)
January 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely poured.
January 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact