Poetry Day 25
As a former primary school teacher briefly in my younger years, I have a lot of empathy with this poem! Made me smile out loud.
"Scissors"
Nobody leave the room.
Everyone listen to me.
We had ten-pair of scissors
At half-past two,
And now there's only three.
Seven pair of scissors,
Disappeared from sight.
Not one of you leaves
Till we find them.
We can stop here all night!
Scissors don't lose themselves,
Melt away, or explode.
Scissors have not got
Legs of their own
To go running off up the road.
We really need those scissors,
That's what makes me mad.
If it was seven pairs
Of children we'd lost,
It wouldn't be so bad.
I don't want to hear excuses.
Don't anyone speak.
Just ransack this room
Till we find them,
Or we'll stop here . . . all week!
Allan Ahlberg (1938 - )
(NB my computer is poorly and in for repairs. Winging it on iPad so returns may be a little sporadic.)
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Diana
ace
What a fun poem, made me smile :-)
January 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great poem. I only use my iPad or phone so hopefully you make the adjustment.
January 25th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
@wakelys
I hate it! Can't type easily with my arthritic fingers. But it should only be temporary thankfully. Proper keyboard much easier on my hands.
January 25th, 2025
chikadnz
ace
Funny poem! Hope you have your computer back soon and the repair isn't too expensive.
January 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Funny
January 25th, 2025
