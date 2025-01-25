Poetry Day 25

As a former primary school teacher briefly in my younger years, I have a lot of empathy with this poem! Made me smile out loud.



"Scissors"



Nobody leave the room.

Everyone listen to me.

We had ten-pair of scissors

At half-past two,

And now there's only three.



Seven pair of scissors,

Disappeared from sight.

Not one of you leaves

Till we find them.

We can stop here all night!



Scissors don't lose themselves,

Melt away, or explode.

Scissors have not got

Legs of their own

To go running off up the road.



We really need those scissors,

That's what makes me mad.

If it was seven pairs

Of children we'd lost,

It wouldn't be so bad.



I don't want to hear excuses.

Don't anyone speak.

Just ransack this room

Till we find them,

Or we'll stop here . . . all week!



Allan Ahlberg (1938 - )



(NB my computer is poorly and in for repairs. Winging it on iPad so returns may be a little sporadic.)