Poetry Day 26

"Reclining"



As you grow old and your years are declining

there remains the great pleasure of simply reclining,

feet up, head back, eyes gently closing.

It takes a lot of beating, does lolling

with the sun on your face gently warming,

and hazy thoughts lazily meandering.

The sheer pleasure of simply unwinding.



From when you need to recover from dressing

by putting your feet up and snoozing,

with a nap to stave off that after lunch drooping

and TV in the evening while dozing -

to muscles afloat in a bath that is foaming

and sheets all clean and inviting:

that ample pleasure of simply reclining.



Poets write so much about love and sighing,

of loss and distress and pining,

but never about the pleasure of simply reclining.

Pascal writes that all the world's trouble

comes from a man not being able to sit still in his study.

So - unheroic, unproductive, not sighing or striving,

I do my bit for the human race - by simply reclining.



Richard Harries (1936- )