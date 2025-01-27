Previous
Poetry Day 27 by casablanca
27 / 365

Poetry Day 27

The stuff of dreams, this was taken using the “Photo Illustration” setting on my Nikon. Seemed to echo the dream quality and desire to escape to this beauty and seclusion. Computer still at repairers.

"The Lake Isle of Innisfree"

I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree,
And a small cabin build there, of clay and wattles made:
Nine bean-rows will I have there, a hive for the honey-bee,
And live alone in the bee-loud glade.

And I shall have some peace there, for peace comes dropping slow,
Dropping from the veils of the morning to where the cricket sings;
There midnight's all a glimmer, and noon a purple glow,
And evening full of the linnet's wings.

I will arise and go now, for always night and day
I hear lake water lapping with low sounds by the shore;
While I stand on the roadway, or on the pavements grey,
I hear it in the deep heart's core.

W. B. Yeats (1865-1939)
27th January 2025

Casablanca

Joan Robillard
Nice
January 27th, 2025  
chikadnz
Lovely poem and interesting processing on your image, I like the colour of the foreground grasses.
January 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Lovely layers and poem.
January 27th, 2025  
Beverley
A great match… photo & poem.
I like your morning poems, moments of thought & calm It’s inspiring… seeking inspiration is high on my list for this week.
January 27th, 2025  
Babs
Another perfect image to post alongside the poem.
January 27th, 2025  
