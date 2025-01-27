Poetry Day 27

The stuff of dreams, this was taken using the “Photo Illustration” setting on my Nikon. Seemed to echo the dream quality and desire to escape to this beauty and seclusion. Computer still at repairers.



"The Lake Isle of Innisfree"



I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree,

And a small cabin build there, of clay and wattles made:

Nine bean-rows will I have there, a hive for the honey-bee,

And live alone in the bee-loud glade.



And I shall have some peace there, for peace comes dropping slow,

Dropping from the veils of the morning to where the cricket sings;

There midnight's all a glimmer, and noon a purple glow,

And evening full of the linnet's wings.



I will arise and go now, for always night and day

I hear lake water lapping with low sounds by the shore;

While I stand on the roadway, or on the pavements grey,

I hear it in the deep heart's core.



W. B. Yeats (1865-1939)

