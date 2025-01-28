Previous
Poetry Day 28 by casablanca
28 / 365

Poetry Day 28

"Shopping Trolleys"

notice how they have perfect steering
until you put something in them

their automatic response is to apply the brakes.
however they can be goaded forward

by the application of a foot sharply placed
on the rear bottom bar. surprise is essential.

you can make them move their wheels
but there is no guarantee that they will all move

in the same direction. the poor things
are terrified & only want to escape. an average

family shopping turns them into nervous
wrecks for weeks. you might think that those

trolleys you see out in carparks & under
sapling trees are sight-seeing. they aren't.

they're trying to avoid having things put in them.
it's hopeless. there's always someone who wants

to use them as garbage bins laundry baskets
billy carts or flower pots. or bassinettes.

they are prolific breeders in the wild
& run in enormous herds

they rust in captivity & frequently collapse
during use. recovery is unusual.

Jenny Boult (1951-2005)

Another poet who avoids conventions of capital letters and breaks up the flow of lines by carriage return. Fun poem though, made me laugh!
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
7% complete

Photo Details

