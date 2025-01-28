Poetry Day 28

"Shopping Trolleys"



notice how they have perfect steering

until you put something in them



their automatic response is to apply the brakes.

however they can be goaded forward



by the application of a foot sharply placed

on the rear bottom bar. surprise is essential.



you can make them move their wheels

but there is no guarantee that they will all move



in the same direction. the poor things

are terrified & only want to escape. an average



family shopping turns them into nervous

wrecks for weeks. you might think that those



trolleys you see out in carparks & under

sapling trees are sight-seeing. they aren't.



they're trying to avoid having things put in them.

it's hopeless. there's always someone who wants



to use them as garbage bins laundry baskets

billy carts or flower pots. or bassinettes.



they are prolific breeders in the wild

& run in enormous herds



they rust in captivity & frequently collapse

during use. recovery is unusual.



Jenny Boult (1951-2005)



Another poet who avoids conventions of capital letters and breaks up the flow of lines by carriage return. Fun poem though, made me laugh!