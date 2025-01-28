Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
28 / 365
Poetry Day 28
"Shopping Trolleys"
notice how they have perfect steering
until you put something in them
their automatic response is to apply the brakes.
however they can be goaded forward
by the application of a foot sharply placed
on the rear bottom bar. surprise is essential.
you can make them move their wheels
but there is no guarantee that they will all move
in the same direction. the poor things
are terrified & only want to escape. an average
family shopping turns them into nervous
wrecks for weeks. you might think that those
trolleys you see out in carparks & under
sapling trees are sight-seeing. they aren't.
they're trying to avoid having things put in them.
it's hopeless. there's always someone who wants
to use them as garbage bins laundry baskets
billy carts or flower pots. or bassinettes.
they are prolific breeders in the wild
& run in enormous herds
they rust in captivity & frequently collapse
during use. recovery is unusual.
Jenny Boult (1951-2005)
Another poet who avoids conventions of capital letters and breaks up the flow of lines by carriage return. Fun poem though, made me laugh!
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3028
photos
156
followers
75
following
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th January 2025 7:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close