Poetry Day 29

"Atlas"



There is a kind of love called maintenance,

Which stores the WD40 and knows when to use it;



Which checks the insurance, and doesn't forget

The milkman; which remembers to plant bulbs;



Which answers letters; which knows the way

The money goes; which deals with dentists



And Road Fund Tax and meeting trains,

And postcards to the lonely; which upholds



The permanently ricketty elaborate

Structures of living, which is Atlas.



And maintenance is the sensible side of love,

Which knows what time and weather are doing

To my brickwork; insulates my faulty wiring;

Laughs at my dryrotten jokes; remembers

My need for gloss and grouting; which keeps

My suspect edifice upright in air,

As Atlas did the sky.



U. A. Fanthorpe (1929-2009)



And finally, the good news is that after him being away for almost all of the last 3.5 months helping a family member through health issues, my Hubby is home! Going now just a day or two a week, not full time away.....at least until the sailing season restarts anyway! It has been a long and stressful haul, but at least this phase is finally done.