30 / 365
Poetry Day 30
"Reading the Classics"
The Secret Garden will never age;
The tangled undergrowth remains as fresh
As when the author put down her pen.
Its mysteries are as poignant now as then.
Though Time's a thief it cannot thieve
One page from the world of make-believe.
On the track the Railway Children wait;
Alice still goes back and forth through the glass;
In Tom's Midnight Garden Time unfurls,
And children still discover secret worlds.
At the Gates of Dawn Pan plays his pipes;
Mole and Ratty still float in awe downstream.
The weasels watch, hidden in the grass.
None cares how quickly human years pass.
Though Time's a thief it cannot thieve
One page from the world of make-believe.
Brian Patten (1946- )
I am a lifelong bookaholic, so this poem appealed to me. Magical places in the imagination. A glorious thing.
My desktop computer still absent. Longing for it back now! Photography is so much easier on there than my iPad. Old girl now. Bigger sized images and words help LOL!
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
9
4
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3030
photos
156
followers
75
following
8% complete
View this month »
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Beverley
ace
We never forget our childhood favourite books… this poem brings them to life in my thoughts this morning.
Oh nooo… only one day left of your beautiful poetry & photo month… Gosh I’ll miss it, it’s my morning thing of wonderment.
January 30th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
@beverley365
I am going to keep going with Poetry Fridays every week. Just too many glorious poems out there not to continue! So pleased you have enjoyed it.
January 30th, 2025
chikadnz
ace
Lovely poem, brings back good childhood memories for me too.
January 30th, 2025
Annie D
ace
I have always loved poetry...my treasured books as a child were poetry books and the love for poetry endures.
January 30th, 2025
Babs
ace
My daughter and I are reading all the classic children's books again at the moment. It all started with Deb reading The Silver Sword by Ian Serraillier and I have a copy too. That set the ball rolling. So far we have both read all the C S Lewis books, The Borrowers, The Box of Delights, The Velveteen Rabbit and of course, The Secret Garden and Alice books. (Alice is David's all time favourite. I too have just finished Tom's Midnight Garden. You are never too old to read children's books are you.
January 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
I don't remember the Secret Garden as a child, but I do remember Briar Rabbit, which is no longer around.
January 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
YESSSS! So fabulous to read.
January 30th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@onewing
love Tom's Midnight Garden- my first Ghost Story!!
C I've enjoyed your month and as you know I skip poems in novels!! Thank you for de-Philistining me
January 30th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Another bookaholic! I am so enjoying this series.
January 30th, 2025
