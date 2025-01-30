Poetry Day 30

"Reading the Classics"



The Secret Garden will never age;

The tangled undergrowth remains as fresh

As when the author put down her pen.

Its mysteries are as poignant now as then.



Though Time's a thief it cannot thieve

One page from the world of make-believe.



On the track the Railway Children wait;

Alice still goes back and forth through the glass;

In Tom's Midnight Garden Time unfurls,

And children still discover secret worlds.



At the Gates of Dawn Pan plays his pipes;

Mole and Ratty still float in awe downstream.

The weasels watch, hidden in the grass.

None cares how quickly human years pass.



Though Time's a thief it cannot thieve

One page from the world of make-believe.



Brian Patten (1946- )



I am a lifelong bookaholic, so this poem appealed to me. Magical places in the imagination. A glorious thing.



My desktop computer still absent. Longing for it back now! Photography is so much easier on there than my iPad. Old girl now. Bigger sized images and words help LOL!