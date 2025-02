FoR Day 1: Theme Your Kitchen

Still without my beloved Mac Desktop, but hopefully will be reunited this evening 🀞🏼



Flash of Red begins today and the first theme for 2 days is your kitchen. So say hello to my gas burner on the hob πŸ‘‹πŸΌπŸ˜ . I always think the gas rings look like molten sunflowers, only less impressive than a real flower!