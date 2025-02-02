Previous
FoR Day 2: Theme Your Kitchen by casablanca
33 / 365

FoR Day 2: Theme Your Kitchen

Sadly my computer is still not back. Winging it on old and limited iPad still and wondering how many messages and emails I need to respond to by now!

Second day of “your kitchen” for FoR. You can guess a film series we are fond of LOL!
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Film series? Of one I cannot think.
February 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Wonderful spoons. Hope you get your computer back soon. It must be very poorly
February 2nd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
What fun spoons - make cooking enjoyable...
February 2nd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful! I will get onto FoR after Tuesday - in London with a friend at the moment, and no computer. Hope yours gets sorted very soon. 🥰
February 2nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I love your spoons
February 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great spoons.
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact