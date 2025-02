FoR Day 3: Home Town Walk

I live on the edge of London, so went in on the tube today to meet an old friend I had not seen in about 30 years. It was glorious to see him and four hours was simply not enough to catch up with all that news from so long. I hope it will not be as long till the next time!



Some bits of the Tube network are prettier than others. Quite like the design here.