FoR Day 4: Home Town Walk by casablanca
35 / 365

FoR Day 4: Home Town Walk

Took a few photos over the past week in London for this week's challenge. Edited each day.

This is the entrance to the British Museum in Great Russell Street. I have always loved these magnificent pillars.

And in other news......my computer came back last night!! Yipeeee
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
9% complete

Beverley ace
Great PoV… great news about your computer too…
February 4th, 2025  
chikadnz ace
Impressive architecture!
February 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
It’s good to see the vast pillars in context against the person walking by.
February 4th, 2025  
Brian ace
Love the POV choice, composition and capture
February 4th, 2025  
Barb ace
Well-composed! Glad to hear your computer "came home"!
February 4th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
The lady really gives the photo a sense of scale, love it. Computer back Hooray!
February 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
The pillars are beautiful. So pleased you have your computer back again. Hope it is fully recovered.
February 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
