Previous
35 / 365
FoR Day 4: Home Town Walk
Took a few photos over the past week in London for this week's challenge. Edited each day.
This is the entrance to the British Museum in Great Russell Street. I have always loved these magnificent pillars.
And in other news......my computer came back last night!! Yipeeee
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
8
5
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3035
photos
156
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
4th February 2025 7:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Beverley
ace
Great PoV… great news about your computer too…
February 4th, 2025
chikadnz
ace
Impressive architecture!
February 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s good to see the vast pillars in context against the person walking by.
February 4th, 2025
Brian
ace
Love the POV choice, composition and capture
February 4th, 2025
Barb
ace
Well-composed! Glad to hear your computer "came home"!
February 4th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
The lady really gives the photo a sense of scale, love it. Computer back Hooray!
February 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
The pillars are beautiful. So pleased you have your computer back again. Hope it is fully recovered.
February 4th, 2025
