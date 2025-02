FoR Day 6: Home Town Walk

The Museum Tavern opposite the British Museum started life in 1723 under the name Dog & Duck. In 1855 it was renamed the Museum Tavern, presumably to cash in on its proximity. Karl Marx was a regular there, as were JB Priestley and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.



Last week, Hubby and I lunched there after visiting the museum. Love a proper traditional London pub, as does he, so a B&W edit and posting today in honour of it being his birthday. Have a super day, m’dear. Love you!