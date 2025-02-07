FoR Day 7: Poetry Friday

"The Road Not Taken"



Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,

And sorry I could not travel both

And be one traveller, long I stood

And looked down one as far as I could

To where it bent in the undergrowth.



Then took the other, just as fair,

And having perhaps the better claim,

Because it was grassy and wanted wear;

Though as for that the passing there

Had worn them really about the same.



And both that morning equally lay

In leaves no step had trodden black.

Oh, I kept the first for another day!

Yet knowing how way leads on to way,

I doubted if I should ever come back.



I shall be telling this with a sigh

Somewhere ages and ages hence:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I -

I took the one less travelled by,

And that has made all the difference.



Robert Frost (1874-1963)



Not architecture today, but still my local area. I wanted a divergent woodland path for the poem, which has been one of my lifelong favourites. There is a psychology classic by M. Scott Peck that has greatly influenced my thinking from when I first read it many years ago that takes its title from this poem. "The Road Less Travelled." I am reminded of it whenever I read this lovely poem.

