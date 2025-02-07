Previous
FoR Day 7: Poetry Friday
38 / 365

FoR Day 7: Poetry Friday

"The Road Not Taken"

Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,
And sorry I could not travel both
And be one traveller, long I stood
And looked down one as far as I could
To where it bent in the undergrowth.

Then took the other, just as fair,
And having perhaps the better claim,
Because it was grassy and wanted wear;
Though as for that the passing there
Had worn them really about the same.

And both that morning equally lay
In leaves no step had trodden black.
Oh, I kept the first for another day!
Yet knowing how way leads on to way,
I doubted if I should ever come back.

I shall be telling this with a sigh
Somewhere ages and ages hence:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I -
I took the one less travelled by,
And that has made all the difference.

Robert Frost (1874-1963)

Not architecture today, but still my local area. I wanted a divergent woodland path for the poem, which has been one of my lifelong favourites. There is a psychology classic by M. Scott Peck that has greatly influenced my thinking from when I first read it many years ago that takes its title from this poem. "The Road Less Travelled." I am reminded of it whenever I read this lovely poem.
7th February 2025

Casablanca

Kathy A ace
Nice leading line
February 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
This is me when driving the back roads. Wonderful photo
February 7th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful scene
February 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks a muddy track.
February 7th, 2025  
