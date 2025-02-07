FoR Day 7: Poetry Friday

Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,
And sorry I could not travel both
And be one traveller, long I stood
And looked down one as far as I could
To where it bent in the undergrowth.
Then took the other, just as fair,
And having perhaps the better claim,
Because it was grassy and wanted wear;
Though as for that the passing there
Had worn them really about the same.
And both that morning equally lay
In leaves no step had trodden black.
Oh, I kept the first for another day!
Yet knowing how way leads on to way,
I doubted if I should ever come back.
I shall be telling this with a sigh
Somewhere ages and ages hence:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I -
I took the one less travelled by,
And that has made all the difference.
Robert Frost (1874-1963)
Not architecture today, but still my local area. I wanted a divergent woodland path for the poem, which has been one of my lifelong favourites. There is a psychology classic by M. Scott Peck that has greatly influenced my thinking from when I first read it many years ago that takes its title from this poem. "The Road Less Travelled." I am reminded of it whenever I read this lovely poem.