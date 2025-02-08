Previous
FoR Day 8: Home Town Walk by casablanca
FoR Day 8: Home Town Walk

London Euston Station in high key, higher contrast. I used to travel through here a lot, almost never now. It connects London with the north west of England and on to Glasgow in western Scotland. Crewe is on the line and nine times out of ten, I have had to change there as it is a major hub. Always has me singing the old music hall song written in 1892 by George and Thomas Le Brunn:

Oh Mr Porter, what shall I do?
I want to go to Birmingham
and they're taking me on to Crewe!
Send me back to London as quickly as you can
Oh Mr Porter, what a silly girl I am!
Casablanca

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Euston has changed a bit since I used to catch the night train to Carlisle and there change for Penrith in the 1960's when I was at college in nearby Greystoke. I like the business of your photo.
February 8th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Looks remarkably calm
February 8th, 2025  
