FoR Day 8: Home Town Walk

London Euston Station in high key, higher contrast. I used to travel through here a lot, almost never now. It connects London with the north west of England and on to Glasgow in western Scotland. Crewe is on the line and nine times out of ten, I have had to change there as it is a major hub. Always has me singing the old music hall song written in 1892 by George and Thomas Le Brunn:



Oh Mr Porter, what shall I do?

I want to go to Birmingham

and they're taking me on to Crewe!

Send me back to London as quickly as you can

Oh Mr Porter, what a silly girl I am!