FoR Day 10: Vintage

Moving on to the new topic for the week of "vintage." These were gifts sent to me recently that had belonged to a friend's mother. Not sure how old they are but they definitely qualify as vintage. The little lace bag is actually a music box and the shaker contained perfumed talcum powder. I can imagine them on an old fashioned dressing table with silver backed hairbrushes and perfume bottles with the little squeeze bulb sprays.