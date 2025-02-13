FoR Day 13: Vintage

What is one of these, I hear you cry? It is a 1949 Garrington called "The Blackbird" and is an 18" adjustable iron pipe wrench. It belonged to my husband's late father and he doubtless acquired it cheaply at a farm sale in his area. Cool piece of proper kit! He would call it a "Stillson" as that was the original patented name back in the 1800's. Stillson became synonymous with this design in the same way that people call a vacuum cleaner a "Hoover." Most of them aren't, but that is the original name and it has stuck as a generic term for other brands too.