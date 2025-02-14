FoR Day 14: Vintage & Poetry Friday

As vintage is supposed to be roughly around 20 - 100 years old-ish, we decided we qualify! My son took this for me on my iPhone high key mono portrait setting and I coloured it in honour of today's "flash of red" for Valentine's Day. Five seconds after this was shot, I punched my Hubby for twanging my knicker elastic while it was being taken! Getting older is obligatory, growing up is not LOL!



Today is also Friday, so it is a poetry day. This is a rather splendid short ditty.



"Another Valentine"



Today we are obliged to be romantic

And think of yet another valentine.

We know the rules and we are both pedantic:

Today's the day we have to be romantic.

Our love is old and sure, not new and frantic.

You know I'm yours and I know you are mine.

And saying that has made me feel romantic,

My dearest love, my darling valentine.



Wendy Cope (1945 - )