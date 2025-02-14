Previous
FoR Day 14: Vintage & Poetry Friday by casablanca
45 / 365

As vintage is supposed to be roughly around 20 - 100 years old-ish, we decided we qualify! My son took this for me on my iPhone high key mono portrait setting and I coloured it in honour of today's "flash of red" for Valentine's Day. Five seconds after this was shot, I punched my Hubby for twanging my knicker elastic while it was being taken! Getting older is obligatory, growing up is not LOL!

Today is also Friday, so it is a poetry day. This is a rather splendid short ditty.

"Another Valentine"

Today we are obliged to be romantic
And think of yet another valentine.
We know the rules and we are both pedantic:
Today's the day we have to be romantic.
Our love is old and sure, not new and frantic.
You know I'm yours and I know you are mine.
And saying that has made me feel romantic,
My dearest love, my darling valentine.

Wendy Cope (1945 - )
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fun shot of the two of you.
February 14th, 2025  
chikadnz ace
Fun portrait and lovely poem.
February 14th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Such a fun shot & nice subdued flash of red
February 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fun capture
February 14th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Hilarious! LOL Love the photo.
February 14th, 2025  
