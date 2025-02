FoR Day 16: Vintage

My final vintage piece is something I saved up for with my pocket money as a young child. A rocking horse for my doll's house and I think I bought it at our local toy shop around 1969 or 1970. I have a doll's house again now, which my boys bought me, but this is the only piece I still had to carry over. He is white and grey with a lovely red saddle and rocker.