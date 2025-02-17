Previous
FoR Day 17: Statues by casablanca
48 / 365

FoR Day 17: Statues

I decided to opt for statues for this week's set challenge. Today's is Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square, London and I liked the juxtaposition of him seeming to watch the jet plane coming in to land. Taken recently and edited for today into mono.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

chikadnz ace
Good silhouette and interesting contrast between old and new.
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact