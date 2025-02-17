Sign up
Previous
48 / 365
FoR Day 17: Statues
I decided to opt for statues for this week's set challenge. Today's is Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square, London and I liked the juxtaposition of him seeming to watch the jet plane coming in to land. Taken recently and edited for today into mono.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
1
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3048
photos
160
followers
78
following
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Views
11
1
2025
NIKON D3500
17th February 2025 7:13am
for2025
chikadnz
ace
Good silhouette and interesting contrast between old and new.
February 17th, 2025
