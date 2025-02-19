FoR Day 19: Statues

Upstairs in the British Museum, you will find the treasure that is the Lewis Chessmen. 12th century pieces carved from walrus ivory, they were discovered in 1831 in Lewis, one of the islands in the Outer Hebrides off the coast of mainland Scotland. A rare find as the set contained 78 chess pieces in all plus tokens for backgammon and other games. I love their designs and their faces, especially those prominent eyes. If you want to know more about them, here is a useful link: https://www.britishmuseum.org/blog/queens-gambit-how-lewis-chessmen-won-world-over