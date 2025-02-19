Previous
FoR Day 19: Statues by casablanca
50 / 365

FoR Day 19: Statues

Upstairs in the British Museum, you will find the treasure that is the Lewis Chessmen. 12th century pieces carved from walrus ivory, they were discovered in 1831 in Lewis, one of the islands in the Outer Hebrides off the coast of mainland Scotland. A rare find as the set contained 78 chess pieces in all plus tokens for backgammon and other games. I love their designs and their faces, especially those prominent eyes. If you want to know more about them, here is a useful link: https://www.britishmuseum.org/blog/queens-gambit-how-lewis-chessmen-won-world-over
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Casablanca

@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
13% complete

Photo Details

This is a beautiful photo of these pieces… wonderful capture and such an interesting read.
February 19th, 2025  
Great looking characters.
February 19th, 2025  
Love this! Great composition.
February 19th, 2025  
Aren't they fabulous. I saw them at an exhibition from the British Museum in Canberra a few years ago.
February 19th, 2025  
What fabulous statues, love your focus and dof. I will check out the link, thanks 😁
February 19th, 2025  
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 19th, 2025  
Love these
February 19th, 2025  
It's the facial expressions that fascinate me, whoever created them was a true artist and master. craftsman.
February 19th, 2025  
Good photo and interesting history!
February 19th, 2025  
