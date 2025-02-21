FoR Day 21: Poetry Friday & Statues

"Ozymandias of Egypt"



I met a traveller from an antique land

Who said: Two vast and trunkless legs of stone

Stand in the desert. Near them on the sand,

Half sunk, a shatter'd visage lies, whose frome

And wrinkled lip and sneer of cold command

Tell that his sculptor well those passions read

Which yet survive, stamp'd on these lifeless things,

The hand that mock'd them and the heart that fed;

And on the pedestal these words appear:

'My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:

Look on my words, ye Mighty, and despair!'

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare,

The lone and level sands stretch far away.



Percy Bysshe Shelley (1792-1822)



I love this poem. The lives of all humans end, ruler or not, we are all the same. From dust we came and to dust we will return, despite our cruelties or boasts. Ozymandias is the Greek name for Rameses II who ruled in Egypt from 1279-1213 BC. This colossal statue was discovered broken with the top section lying down buried in mud and sand at the site of the Ramesseum mortuary temple in Thebes. This torso section is on display at The British Museum in London, where I photographed it for this poem.