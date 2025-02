FoR Day 22: Statues

Glad I took these a couple of weeks ago to edit for this week, I hurt my back badly yesterday - no idea how! So a tad limited currently, but having had spinal surgery 17 years ago, I know how to manage it. Annoyingly painful so patience also required. But I want it NOW!! lol



Statue of King George IV in Trafalgar Square with obligatory messy pigeon and the lovely spire of St Martin in the Fields Church behind.