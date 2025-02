FoR Day 23: Statues

This is the famous "wedding cake" or "birthday cake" memorial statue to Queen Victoria that stands in the centre of the roundabout outside Buckingham Palace in London. The golden angels are Truth and Justice and the top dramatic lady is Victory. This part of the statue is gold and shines amazingly in the light. I always enjoy seeing it.



Thanks for cheering me on. Back is currently horrid, but it will pass. Just got to keep taking the tablets and mixing moving with rest.