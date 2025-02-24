Previous
FoR Day 24: Lines & Split Toning by casablanca
55 / 365

FoR Day 24: Lines & Split Toning

Forgot that we were swapping back to kitchen until I logged on to my project to post and I had picked another topic from last week's list, so "Lines with Split Toning" it is!

If you have not met Split Toning before, it is adding a colour to either the highlights or shadows or even both should the fancy take you. I have stuck with using only red to match the mono plus red official theme of the month.

This is a mirror reflecting the patterns on the window in my bathroom, highlight toning giving it a sunset feel.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Vincent ace
Fantastic effect!
February 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful effect and colour!
February 24th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fabulous
February 24th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wow, this is really interesting!
February 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 24th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
That is a fantastic effect and a beautiful abstract.
February 24th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
Great abstract!
February 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a clever shot, so arty. A beautiful abstract
February 24th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Well captured
February 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact