FoR Day 24: Lines & Split Toning

Forgot that we were swapping back to kitchen until I logged on to my project to post and I had picked another topic from last week's list, so "Lines with Split Toning" it is!



If you have not met Split Toning before, it is adding a colour to either the highlights or shadows or even both should the fancy take you. I have stuck with using only red to match the mono plus red official theme of the month.



This is a mirror reflecting the patterns on the window in my bathroom, highlight toning giving it a sunset feel.