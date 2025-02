FoR Day 25: Lines & Split Toning

Continuing my rebel week with a different topic to everyone else lol. The underneath of an Ikea bed. The lines of the slats and cross shaped shadows just caught my eye. Split Toning on the shadows using red plus negation to bring out the wood tones.



PS My back is doing much better thanks. Painkillers and mixing rest and keeping it moving working effectively. I am well on the mend.