FoR Day 28: Poetry Friday, Lines and Split Toning.

This violin was made by my husband's grandfather, so it has a lot of sentimental value. Both my husband and my son are excellent violinists, I play a little too, having taken it up when I was 50. Love the feel of this Yeats poem and it transports me back in my mind to the days we lived in Dublin. The many times we enjoyed a proper Irish fiddle player weaving his improvised melodies in a bar while we drank Guinness, tapped our feet and smiled. Split Toning on the highlights.



"The Fiddler of Dooney"



When I play on my fiddle in Dooney

Folk dance like a wave of the sea

My brother is priest in Kilvarnet

My cousin in Mocharabuiee.



I passed my brother and cousin

They read in their books of prayer,

I read in my book of songs

I bought at the Sligo fair.



When we come at the end of time

To Peter sitting in state,

He will smile on three old spirits

But call me first through the gate.



For the good are always the merry,

Save by an evil chance,

And the merry love the fiddle,

And the merry love to dance.



And when the folk there spy me

They will all come up to me

With 'Here is the Fiddler of Dooney!'

And dance like a wave of the sea.



W B Yeats