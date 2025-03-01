Rainbow: Out of the Train Window

Feeling in "Rebel Mode" again. As this is the 7th time I have joined in with Rainbow Month, I fancied doing something slightly different. Attached below is the YouTube link for a fabulous fun version of a song from a musical I have known since my infant school days when it first came out: Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. The song on the link is the one describing his coat of many colours. There are 29 colours listed in the lyrics, so I have gone for a rainbow on 1st and 31st and one of each of the colours in order on all the other days. Enjoy!Kicking off with a view from the trainline coming out of London. So many colours to this graffiti, it made me think of rainbows. Finding good things among the grunge.