Previous
Rainbow Day 3 Yellow: Floating Pontoon in the Lake by casablanca
62 / 365

Rainbow Day 3 Yellow: Floating Pontoon in the Lake

Our Music Room walls were painted a particularly unpleasant vibrant shade of yellow at my A Level College. My best pal said "Yellow makes you neurotic." In those tiny rooms, it certainly didn't have the most positive effect but then it was doubtless also discoloured by the teacher's chain smoking of Camel cigarettes that went on non stop throughout every Music lesson we had. Would never be allowed today, of course! Still can't smell a Camel cigarette without being tranported back to those heady days of being an arts student aged 16.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brennie B
How effective is this!
March 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured with the great reflection!
March 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact