Rainbow Day 3 Yellow: Floating Pontoon in the Lake

Our Music Room walls were painted a particularly unpleasant vibrant shade of yellow at my A Level College. My best pal said "Yellow makes you neurotic." In those tiny rooms, it certainly didn't have the most positive effect but then it was doubtless also discoloured by the teacher's chain smoking of Camel cigarettes that went on non stop throughout every Music lesson we had. Would never be allowed today, of course! Still can't smell a Camel cigarette without being tranported back to those heady days of being an arts student aged 16.