Rainbow Day 4 Green: Plasma Ball

Usually a positive colour symbolising growth, balance and life. I remember when I studied Sean O'Casey's play "Juno and the Paycocke" for English Lit, he describes in almost painful detail the set and it includes a black and green bedspread, which was intended to symbolise the juxtaposition of life and death in the play. Sean O'Casey could go a bit overboard on the set description symbolism sometimes, my pal and I felt!