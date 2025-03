A very strong colour in uses - the scarlet woman of promiscuity, the scarlet of courage in battle and in religious robes referring to the blood of Christ and of the Christian martyrs. Prominent in film and literature with "The Scarlet Pimpernel," Scarlet O'Hara, Sherlock Holmes' adventure "A Study in Scarlet" and, of course, Miss Scarlet in the board game Cluedo. One thing is for sure, scarlet is never a shy colour!Extras today: Westminster https://365project.org/casablanca/boy-toys/2025-03-05