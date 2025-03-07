Day 7 Black & Poetry Friday: Our Black Cat

"Cat Morgan Introduces Himself"
I once was a Pirate what sailed the 'igh seas -
But now I've retired as a com-mission-aire:
And that's how you find me a-takin' my ease
And keepin' the door in Bloomsbury Square.
I'm partial to partridges, likewise to grouse,
And I favour that Devonshire cream in a bowl;
But I'm allus content with a drink on the 'ouse
And a bit o' cold fish when I done me patrol.
I ain't got much polish, me manners is gruff,
But I've got a good coat and I keep meself smart;
And everyone says, and I guess that's enough:
'You can't but like Morgan, 'e's got a kind 'art.'
I got knocked about on the Barbary Coast,
And me voice it ain't no sich melliferous horgan;
But yet I can state, and I'm not one to boast,
That some of the gals is dead keen on old Morgan.
So if you 'ave business with Faber - or Faber -
I'll give you this tip, and it's worth a lot more:
You'll save yourself time, and you'll spare yourself labour,
If jist you make friends with the Cat at the door.
T.S. Eliot (1888 - 1965)
