Day 7 Black & Poetry Friday: Our Black Cat by casablanca
Day 7 Black & Poetry Friday: Our Black Cat

"Cat Morgan Introduces Himself"

I once was a Pirate what sailed the 'igh seas -
But now I've retired as a com-mission-aire:
And that's how you find me a-takin' my ease
And keepin' the door in Bloomsbury Square.

I'm partial to partridges, likewise to grouse,
And I favour that Devonshire cream in a bowl;
But I'm allus content with a drink on the 'ouse
And a bit o' cold fish when I done me patrol.

I ain't got much polish, me manners is gruff,
But I've got a good coat and I keep meself smart;
And everyone says, and I guess that's enough:
'You can't but like Morgan, 'e's got a kind 'art.'

I got knocked about on the Barbary Coast,
And me voice it ain't no sich melliferous horgan;
But yet I can state, and I'm not one to boast,
That some of the gals is dead keen on old Morgan.

So if you 'ave business with Faber - or Faber -
I'll give you this tip, and it's worth a lot more:
You'll save yourself time, and you'll spare yourself labour,
If jist you make friends with the Cat at the door.

T.S. Eliot (1888 - 1965)

Susan Wakely ace
That’s a scary stare.
March 7th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@wakelys He's a heavy cast iron doorstop, but many a real cat has been scared off by him in the past!
March 7th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Those eyes!
March 7th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely poem. What a stare in the cat's eyes! Better stay away from him.
March 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 7th, 2025  
