The colour of life and eternity in ancient Egyptian art, ochre is also associated with connection to the land in Australian Aboriginal art. Beautiful warm shade. This is a tile on my Welsh slate kitchen floor, the most unforgiving floor surface I have ever had! Drop something on this and you will be finding the pieces several rooms away and for months on end.In case you missed my post on 1st March and are baffled at my rainbow colour choices, I am following the colours in order on the song from Joseph: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xp4Fym1KImY