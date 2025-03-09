Previous
Rainbow Day 9 Peach: Jumper by casablanca
68 / 365

Rainbow Day 9 Peach: Jumper

A colour associated with youthfulness and health as well as the sweet Summer fruit. Jumpers on a rack in our local M&S.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely warm shades of peach… with a perfect background.
Hope your back is feeling much better…
March 9th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@beverley365 Oh you are kind, thank you. I am struggling with sciatica currently, but doing the exercises and hopefully it will pass. Bored with the pain now after 2.5 weeks! Seeing my physio later in the week. That should help.
March 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I must buy one if the colour is associated with youthfulness.
March 9th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@wakelys Ha ha, good plan!
March 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact