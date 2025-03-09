Sign up
68 / 365
Rainbow Day 9 Peach: Jumper
A colour associated with youthfulness and health as well as the sweet Summer fruit. Jumpers on a rack in our local M&S.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
4
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3073
photos
162
followers
78
following
11
4
1
2025
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
9th March 2025 8:34am
rainbow2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely warm shades of peach… with a perfect background.
Hope your back is feeling much better…
March 9th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
@beverley365
Oh you are kind, thank you. I am struggling with sciatica currently, but doing the exercises and hopefully it will pass. Bored with the pain now after 2.5 weeks! Seeing my physio later in the week. That should help.
March 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I must buy one if the colour is associated with youthfulness.
March 9th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
@wakelys
Ha ha, good plan!
March 9th, 2025
Hope your back is feeling much better…