Rainbow Day 10: Ruby: Teapot

Al₂O₃ (Aluminium Oxide) has never looked so good as it does when the light shines on a true ruby. It's a beautiful stone and one I am very fond of. This particular shot is not gemstone, but something more pragmatic. One of the best teapots for pouring I have ever had. Third of our way through the Joseph song now. March is flying by!