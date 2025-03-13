Previous
Rainbow Day 13: Fawn: Suggestive Digestive by casablanca
Rainbow Day 13: Fawn: Suggestive Digestive

I used to call this just beige! Fawn is apparently rooted in thought with the earth, simplicity and modesty. I think of it as an indecisive nondescript colour that is neither white nor brown. But when it is a biscuit, I don't care and I just eat it!
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 13th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Fawn is rubbish, beige is non- descript! But the taste of this iconic biscuit is memorable!
March 13th, 2025  
