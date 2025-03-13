Sign up
Previous
72 / 365
Rainbow Day 13: Fawn: Suggestive Digestive
I used to call this just beige! Fawn is apparently rooted in thought with the earth, simplicity and modesty. I think of it as an indecisive nondescript colour that is neither white nor brown. But when it is a biscuit, I don't care and I just eat it!
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
67
188
68
69
44
70
71
72
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th March 2025 6:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 13th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Fawn is rubbish, beige is non- descript! But the taste of this iconic biscuit is memorable!
March 13th, 2025
