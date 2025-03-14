Previous
Rainbow Day 14: Lilac & Poetry Friday by casablanca
73 / 365

Rainbow Day 14: Lilac & Poetry Friday

Seeking solace in beauty and poetry today. My heart hurts. Have lost two dear friends this week who have passed away. Takes time to process loss, all the more so when it is multiple. 💔 To anyone else processing loss right now, my love and my heart is with you.

* * * * * * *

My lilac is not quite out yet and it is freezing cold here currently again, so I borrowed a shot I took of it last Summer for today.

"Nocturne Of Remembered Spring" part one

Moonlight silvers the tops of trees,
Moonlight whitens the lilac shadowed wall
And through the evening fall,
Clearly, as if through enchanted seas,
Footsteps passing, an infinite distance away,
In another world and another day.

Moonlight turns the purple lilacs blue,
Moonlight leaves the fountain hoar and old,
And the boughs of elms grow green and cold,
Our footsteps echo on gleaming stones,
The leaves are stirred to a jargon of muted tones.

This is the night we have kept, you say:
This is the moonlit night that will never die.

Through the grey streets our memories retain
Let us go back again.

Conrad Aiken (1889 - 1973)
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Barb ace
Poignant poem and beautiful lilacs! Praying God's comfort will soothe your hurting heart! 💔🙏
March 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
My favorite flowers-gorgeous
March 14th, 2025  
Janice (chikadnz) ace
So sorry to hear of your recent losses. The lilac is beautiful and also the poem.
March 14th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh dear. A beautifully poignant poem to remember your losses by. So sorry. A lovely image too.
March 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sorry to hear of your loss , but a beautiful poem and beautiful lilacs to help you through your day !
March 14th, 2025  
