Rainbow Day 14: Lilac & Poetry Friday

Seeking solace in beauty and poetry today. My heart hurts. Have lost two dear friends this week who have passed away. Takes time to process loss, all the more so when it is multiple. 💔 To anyone else processing loss right now, my love and my heart is with you.



* * * * * * *



My lilac is not quite out yet and it is freezing cold here currently again, so I borrowed a shot I took of it last Summer for today.



"Nocturne Of Remembered Spring" part one



Moonlight silvers the tops of trees,

Moonlight whitens the lilac shadowed wall

And through the evening fall,

Clearly, as if through enchanted seas,

Footsteps passing, an infinite distance away,

In another world and another day.



Moonlight turns the purple lilacs blue,

Moonlight leaves the fountain hoar and old,

And the boughs of elms grow green and cold,

Our footsteps echo on gleaming stones,

The leaves are stirred to a jargon of muted tones.



This is the night we have kept, you say:

This is the moonlit night that will never die.



Through the grey streets our memories retain

Let us go back again.



Conrad Aiken (1889 - 1973)