Rainbow Day 15 Gold: Stratford Shoal Sculpture by casablanca
74 / 365

Rainbow Day 15 Gold: Stratford Shoal Sculpture

Triumph, power, luxury, greed........the Midas touch! Gold is a thing of great beauty and seeking it has caused a ton of trouble over the centuries. Still something so beautiful and enticing about the word, eh? Such strong verbal associations.

This is part of the Stratford Shoal, a large 250 metre long titanium leaf sculpture by Stratford Station in East London. Depending on the wind and the light, it varies in colour to the eye and the individual leaves can move. I photographed a portion of it from the station platform caught in a ray of sunlight.

Thanks for your kind thoughts yesterday, much appreciated.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer
20% complete

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
There is a radiance here that is mesmerising, the light the colours (I love the green in the one bottom left) simply stunning, it makes me want to go and have a look at it myself.
March 15th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@allsop I always find it interesting. They often show as green and sometimes blue-ish, but yellows and greens are the most usual. It is very much light dependent. Direct sun like this will often show gold.
March 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
An amazing sight to begin your journey to London, very beautiful.
I think it’s uplifting to see… I wonder if people notice it… and the changing colours in the light?
Where ever I go people have their heads down on their phones.
March 15th, 2025  
