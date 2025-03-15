Rainbow Day 15 Gold: Stratford Shoal Sculpture

Triumph, power, luxury, greed........the Midas touch! Gold is a thing of great beauty and seeking it has caused a ton of trouble over the centuries. Still something so beautiful and enticing about the word, eh? Such strong verbal associations.



This is part of the Stratford Shoal, a large 250 metre long titanium leaf sculpture by Stratford Station in East London. Depending on the wind and the light, it varies in colour to the eye and the individual leaves can move. I photographed a portion of it from the station platform caught in a ray of sunlight.



Thanks for your kind thoughts yesterday, much appreciated.