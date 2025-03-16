Previous
Rainbow Day 16: Chocolate: Wall Plaque by casablanca
75 / 365

Rainbow Day 16: Chocolate: Wall Plaque

Warmth, health and strength and the strongest associations traditionally with this dark rich colour, not to mention the joys of its food namesake! Can't remember who said it but the quote runs "Chocolate is happiness you can eat." Amen to that, eh?
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Love that quote!
March 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great plaque but I’ll pass on the chocolate.
March 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I too love this quote! Super photo
March 16th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
But is it edible?
March 16th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@rensala Sadly not, it is a metal plaque! But a girl can dream...
March 16th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
@casablanca - she can
March 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact