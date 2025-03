Rainbow Day 17: Mauve

Interesting associations in tradition with mauve being youth, feminity and creativity. I have to say, I think it is a lovely colour. Makes me feel warm and rich inside. I feel it has a strong association with the Victorians, but I am not sure why I think that! It is certainly a word that is less used to describe the colour now. This is a rose from a bunch I had in the house, faded now to a delicious shade of mauve.



And in a momentary flash of green.....Happy St Patrick's Day to you!