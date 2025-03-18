Previous
Rainbow Day 18: Cream: Pub Wall by casablanca
77 / 365

Rainbow Day 18: Cream: Pub Wall

Warmth, comfort and purity are the common links with cream. Not to mention the pleasures of the foodstuff inside an eclair or poured over strawberries or floated on a liqueur coffee.....mmmm...
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
I agree. Yummy capture
March 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely texture in that "cream" wall and lovely examples of tasty "cream". I could go for one of those eclairs this morning! Lol
March 18th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Intriguing photograph.
March 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I love how a cream coloured wall takes you on a food journey.
March 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact