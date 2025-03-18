Sign up
Previous
77 / 365
Rainbow Day 18: Cream: Pub Wall
Warmth, comfort and purity are the common links with cream. Not to mention the pleasures of the foodstuff inside an eclair or poured over strawberries or floated on a liqueur coffee.....mmmm...
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
4
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3083
photos
162
followers
80
following
21% complete
View this month »
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th March 2025 6:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2025
Brian
ace
I agree. Yummy capture
March 18th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely texture in that "cream" wall and lovely examples of tasty "cream". I could go for one of those eclairs this morning! Lol
March 18th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Intriguing photograph.
March 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I love how a cream coloured wall takes you on a food journey.
March 18th, 2025
