Rainbow Day 19: Crimson: Rainbow Annual by casablanca
Rainbow Day 19: Crimson: Rainbow Annual

This is a very special book to me. One of a number of annuals that are traditionally produced at Christmas that I have collected over the years through childhood. This one is older than me though and my Great Aunt gave it to me. Published in 1925 so it is 100 years old this year! And most aptly for this month, it is the Rainbow Annual. None of my annuals are in pristine collector's condition. They have all been written in and repeatedly read by children, which is what they were designed for. Not worth much to anyone else but packed full of memories for me.
Casablanca

JackieR 🤓 ace
Would such a cover be "allowed" today?
March 19th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Nostalgia in spades! Love it.
March 19th, 2025  
