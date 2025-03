Rainbow Day 21: Rose and Poetry Friday

"Rose Lemonade"



The bubble of genius,

The one who first thought

To blend essence of romance

With summer of youth.

To an uplift of soul,

This sun in a glass

I sip with a smile

And hope for a chance

To pursue a new love

And pretend I'm still young;

But for now, I just drink

And enjoy liquid sun.



LC (1964 -)