Rainbow Day 23: Lemon: Net Curtain

Like its namesake fruit, this colour represents vitality and freshness and draws the mind towards positivity and sunshine. I have to say I think the fragrance of a lemon is one of God's greatest inventions in nature, along with the smell of a fresh strawberry and the spicy aroma of rosemary. The image conjures a French farmyard to me.



Travelling today, will catch up with all your photos when I can.