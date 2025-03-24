Previous
Rainbow Day 24: Russet: Dining Chair by casablanca
Rainbow Day 24: Russet: Dining Chair

An earthy colour, often referring to nostalgia for the past, russet is a gorgeous mid brown with a touch of orange about it. Warm and comforting.

Extras: Hubby & I just returned from a spontaneous weekend away in Winchester. Will post some images in Extras this week. First one is Antony Gormley's sculpture Sound II in the cathedral.

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Gloriously vibrant.
March 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful warm russet shade…
March 24th, 2025  
