Rainbow Day 29: Orange: Life Ring

One of those mixed colours that can mean arrogance or impatience, or it can mean brightness, vitality and enthusiasm. I always think of the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and his followers who used to be seen often in the streets banging drums, chanting and wearing bright orange robes.



This particular orange is from the site where my son works and has the potential to save lives down on the lake. Always reassuring to see these.