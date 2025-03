Rainbow Day 30: Blue: Oil Drums

Another colour of contrasts: sadness and melancholy are often associated with it, but so is peace and calm and watching bodies of water that are still. This blue is the oil drums used for raft building on the site where my son works. Loved their vibrancy!



Mother’s Day in the UK today. Absolutely typical that the clocks change also meaning on our one day off a year, we only get a 23 hour day! Enjoy your Sunday.