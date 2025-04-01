Previous
Music Day 1 by casablanca
91 / 365

For April I shall be taking on a "one subject" challenge. I have chosen Music as there is a lot of it in my home! I shall alternate colour with black and white for fun too.

Kicking off with yours truly and my Taylor T5 electro-accoustic guitar, a honey of an instrument. First guitar I ever owned that was in perfect tune at the octave at the top of the frets. She makes enough sound to be heard in the room accoustically or you can plug her in to an amp, stick a pedal on and make a different kind of magic.

1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

24% complete

Barb ace
You've got to know that I LOVE seeing this! Great choice of subject matter for the month and great choice for today!
April 1st, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
Great image. Looking forward to to your musical month!
April 1st, 2025  
