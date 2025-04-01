Music Day 1

For April I shall be taking on a "one subject" challenge. I have chosen Music as there is a lot of it in my home! I shall alternate colour with black and white for fun too.
Kicking off with yours truly and my Taylor T5 electro-accoustic guitar, a honey of an instrument. First guitar I ever owned that was in perfect tune at the octave at the top of the frets. She makes enough sound to be heard in the room accoustically or you can plug her in to an amp, stick a pedal on and make a different kind of magic.