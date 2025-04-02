Music Day 2

My first instrument and still my first love. Began reading music and playing the piano around the age of 3, originally taught by my mother. This upright Yamaha piano was my wedding gift from my husband when we married almost 32 years ago. We bought it in the Harrods Piano Fortnight where they used to knock around 20% off the price and paid for it on interest free credit for years! Lovely instrument and I still remember the thrill of seeing the posh green and gold Harrods van arrive to deliver it to our house!I won the last WWYD much to my surprise! So I have had to host the next one. Never done that before! Please come and have a go.