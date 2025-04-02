Previous
Music Day 2 by casablanca
Music Day 2

My first instrument and still my first love. Began reading music and playing the piano around the age of 3, originally taught by my mother. This upright Yamaha piano was my wedding gift from my husband when we married almost 32 years ago. We bought it in the Harrods Piano Fortnight where they used to knock around 20% off the price and paid for it on interest free credit for years! Lovely instrument and I still remember the thrill of seeing the posh green and gold Harrods van arrive to deliver it to our house!

Pam Knowler ace
Lovely image and lovely story!
April 2nd, 2025  
Dianne ace
Really neat pov.
April 2nd, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Beautiful photo and beautiful memories.
April 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great gift.
April 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 2nd, 2025  
