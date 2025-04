My 1938 Robinson violin. She plays with the same deep richness of tone as a viola and makes a beautiful sound. A Carly Simon of violins. My skills don't match her, but my husband and son can really make her sing. I am a novice compared to them as I only took up the violin just over 10 years ago and had to stop for a while after a neck injury. But she is a beauty and I would never part with her.​ She is a joy to play.Extras album: Fritillaria https://365project.org/casablanca/boy-toys/2025-04-03